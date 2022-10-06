Port Isabel’s spirits awakened by ghost tour

By Tess Ficcaglia

The City of Port Isabel has a long history of well known characters whose souls have not truly passed on and still walk the streets. The best way to experience this phenomenon is to participate in the Spirits of Port Isabel Tour.

Footfalls can be heard as you walk through the dark back streets on a moon lit night. As you pass the historic buildings, don’t look back because those famous characters may be following your journey. They want to make sure you stay out of their way and don’t stray from the tour.

The Spirits of Port Isabel is the brainchild of Doug Best and his wife. The tour has been around a Awhile, but due to Covid, they had to pause, and have since made a comeback. This gave the spirits a long-desired rest but are up and at it, waiting for your visit. The tour can accommodate up to 30 guests (more makes the spirits anxious) and operates seven nights a week, depending on participation. The cost of $20 for adults and $16 for children is a bargain for the entertainment. Prepare to walk about 1.5 miles, so wear comfortable shoes.

The tour starts at the 170-year-old Port Isabel Lighthouse at around dusk. The lighthouse’s first illumination was in 1853 but was decommissioned when technology made it easier for sea captains to navigate the shallow waters of the Laguna Madre without it. It is open to the public. For a small fee, you can climb the 75 winding stairs and three short ladders to the top. But be careful, you may pass the lighthouse keeper on the way. A replica of his cottage stands on the property and I think he still lives there. As you start the tour, you may encounter the spirit of Zackery Taylor, 12th President of the United States and a Major General in the War with Mexico, drifting from the manhole cover that bears his image on the corner of Queen Isabel Blvd and Tarnava Street. He likes to walk with the group and give his input in case the professor of the tour makes a misstatement.

