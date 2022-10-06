SPI’s only hand-crafted beer joint takes pride in what it does

By Tess Ficcaglia

The Padre Island Brewing Company opened in 1995, when only a few businesses dotted the main thoroughfare. Mark, the owner recalls a fast-food hamburger place and a beach store being the only two establishments in proximity.

His father worked for a major brewery and gave him the bug of becoming a Brew Master. So, after years of experience with a couple of major breweries, he took the step to start his own brand.

Mark has enjoyed every minute of the past 27 years, brewing the best beer he can. They are his recipes that have rewarded him time and again.

He doesn’t take all the credit for PI Brewing Company’s success. Many of the staff have worked there since day one.

Meet Jose, the bar manager. For 27 years he has poured many glasses of beer for his patrons. That is a long time at any job, but for the food and beverage industry, it is almost unheard of.

The kitchen staff has also been around for many years. The kitchen manager has been professionally trained and anyone who wants to work at PI Brewing Company must start at the bottom and complete certification classes in food safety and hospitality courses. The training shows with the staff’s accommodating and friendly service. They go out of their way to make sure service is impeccable.

Mark takes being a Brew Master to heart. The beer flavors are incredible. From the Speckled Trout Stout to the seasonal Walktoberfest lager, you are bound to find the right pairing with any of the sensational menu options.

The Walktoberfest is a hoppy lager that comes with a charitable background. Every sale constitutes a donation to the Woman’s Walk for Breast Cancer. This shows where Mark’s true allegiance lies – with the community of South Padre Island

Lest I stray, let’s get back to the beer at hand.

The Speckled Trout Stout is some of the best I have tasted. A smooth, rich creamy dark beer with the oh so luscious hint of coffee and chocolate. I have always strayed from stout beers because they can be too heavy, not this stout. The aroma when the glass is set in front of you is surprising. From the first drink to the last, it is an amazing treat.

The Tidal Wave Wheat is a cloudy light ale with the flavor of a loaf of bread due to the amount of wheat malt used, giving it a robust flavor to go with the half pound, perfectly cooked Brew Pub Burger.

The Brew Pub Burger is traditionally served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a choice of side. At a great price of $10.25, you can’t go wrong.

If you are an IPA connoisseur, the Padre Island Pale Ale is for you. The Brewing Company’s take on an India Pale Ale, with a refreshing citrus bite, will make you want to add an order of the Beer Battered Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, or the Gulf Ceviche made with shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion and served with tortilla chips. You might want to share so you will have room for more of the amazing dishes offered on the Padre Island Brewing Company’s menu.

You must try my favorite, the number one seller, South Padre Island Blond. It is a refreshing, light tasting beer that will douse that thirst after an afternoon touring beautiful South Padre Island. The Blond goes with anything on the menu because of the crisp, clean flavor. My advice is to pair it with the Avocado Stuffed Onion Rings. Sounds odd? It is, but the onion and creamy avocado are encased in a crunchy fried beer batter. Dipping in the house made chipotle sauce with just the right spicy bite makes that PI Blond go down cool and refreshing.

The diverse menu at Padre Island Brewing Company is not large, but the kitchen staff take great pride in what is offered.

Who doesn’t like beer with pizza or an amazing calzone? Padre Island Brewing Co.’s pizza and calzones would make any Italian proud. You can design your own with the extensive list of toppings.

Oysters on the half shell, in season, are clean, cold, and salty. Covered in amazing horseradish, it is a great appetizer.

The tender Fried Calamari served with a roasted pepper mayo will make your mouth water.

The “Legendary” Baby Back Ribs are tender, “fall off the bone” pork ribs slow cooked and covered in a thick, hearty BBQ sauce served with beans al a charro, sautéed’ vegetables and choice of potatoes.

