BREAKING: Island police search for missing man

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Late on Friday evening, the City of South Padre Island released a statement saying it was working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate a missing persons case.­ “While conducting the investigation, investigators obtained information that led to a rural area in Willacy County where human remains were located,” the statement reads.

South Padre Island police have been searching for an elderly man who went missing from the Island on Aug. 1.

William “Bill” Costello, 71, was last seen on South Padre Island on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at the Tiki Condominiums on the north end of the Island.

Friends of Costello posted a missing persons flyer on Facebook not long after, saying he may have been with his dog, Grace. The flyer described Costello as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with gray hair, “gray blue” eyes and weighing 200 pounds.

The flyer also listed the make and model of Costello’s vehicle as a “green/brown 2009 Honda Accord” with a Texas license plate reading JFN 2562.

The PRESS reached out a spokesperson for the City, who said authorities are still awaiting identification of the remains, but confirmed that the statement the City released was related to the ongoing search for Costello.

Details on how the investigation led to Willacy County were unavailable.

Island police urge anyone with information to contact them at (956)761-5454.

