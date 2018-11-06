UPDATING: Election Night Tallies

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Below are preliminary results of the November 2018 elections for the City of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre Water District as reported by the Cameron County Elections Department as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, as well as the City of South Padre Island municipal election as of 8:24 p.m. Tuesday.

This post will be updated as results continue to come in.

Tuesday, 8:24 p.m.: The City of South Padre Island has just posted results. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed. Winners shown in green.

South Padre Island Municipal Election

City Council, Place 3 – unexpired term

Joe Ricco (unopposed): 100 percent

City Council, Place 2

Brandy Buntin: 383 total votes, 37.99 percent

Early voting: 275

Election Day: 108

Kerry Schwartz: 625 total votes, 62 percent

Early voting: 430

Election Day: 195

1,008 total ballots cast for Place 2

City Council, Place 5

Paul Munarriz (incumbent): 415 total votes, 40.80 percent

Early voting: 293

Election Day: 122

Thomas Bainter: 71 total votes, 7 percent

Early voting: 52

Election Day: 19

Eva Jean Dalton: 531 total votes, 52.21 percent

Early voting: 376

Election Day: 155

1,017 total ballots cast for Place 5

The City of Port Isabel bond election and the Laguna Madre Water District Board of Directors election are both being administered by Cameron County. Not all election results are in at this time. The numbers below do not reflect the total number of ballots cast in these races.

City of Port Isabel Bond Election



Updated Wednesday, 12 p.m.



Proposition A: Passed

820 votes For, 75.30 percent

269 votes Against, 24.70 percent

Proposition B: Passed

600 votes For, 56.02 percent

471 votes Against, 43.98 percent

Proposition C: Passed

680 votes For, 63.49 percent

391 votes Against, 36.51 percent

Laguna Madre Water District

Updated Wednesday, 12 p.m.

Board of Directors, Place 1

Jason Starkey: 2,048 votes, 53.38 percent

Rudy Garcia: 1,789 total votes, 46.62 percent

Board of Directors, Place 5

Doyle Wells (incumbent): 1,830 votes, 49 percent

Adam Lalonde: 1,905 votes, 51 percent

Currently, the County is reporting that zero precincts have reported in for the Port Isabel and water district elections.

