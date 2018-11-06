UPDATING: Election Night Tallies

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com
Below are preliminary results of the November 2018 elections for the City of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre Water District as reported by the Cameron County Elections Department as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, as well as the City of South Padre Island municipal election as of 8:24 p.m. Tuesday.
This post will be updated as results continue to come in.
Tuesday, 8:24 p.m.: The City of South Padre Island has just posted results. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed. Winners shown in green.
South Padre Island Municipal Election
City Council, Place 3 – unexpired term
Joe Ricco (unopposed): 100 percent
City Council, Place 2
Brandy Buntin: 383 total votes, 37.99 percent
Early voting: 275
Election Day: 108
Kerry Schwartz: 625 total votes, 62 percent
Early voting: 430
Election Day: 195
1,008 total ballots cast for Place 2
City Council, Place 5
Paul Munarriz (incumbent): 415 total votes, 40.80 percent
Early voting: 293
Election Day: 122
Thomas Bainter: 71 total votes, 7 percent
Early voting: 52
Election Day: 19
Eva Jean Dalton: 531 total votes, 52.21 percent
Early voting: 376
Election Day: 155
1,017 total ballots cast for Place 5
The City of Port Isabel bond election and the Laguna Madre Water District Board of Directors election are both being administered by Cameron County. Not all election results are in at this time. The numbers below do not reflect the total number of ballots cast in these races.
City of Port Isabel Bond Election
Updated Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Proposition A: Passed
820 votes For, 75.30 percent
269 votes Against, 24.70 percent
Proposition B: Passed
600 votes For, 56.02 percent
471 votes Against, 43.98 percent
Proposition C: Passed
680 votes For, 63.49 percent
391 votes Against, 36.51 percent
Laguna Madre Water District
Updated Wednesday, 12 p.m.
Board of Directors, Place 1
Jason Starkey: 2,048 votes, 53.38 percent
Rudy Garcia: 1,789 total votes, 46.62 percent
Board of Directors, Place 5
Doyle Wells (incumbent): 1,830 votes, 49 percent
Adam Lalonde: 1,905 votes, 51 percent
Currently, the County is reporting that zero precincts have reported in for the Port Isabel and water district elections.
Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.