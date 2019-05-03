Cesenes vaults to seventh at Regionals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel Lady Tarpon pole-vaulter Marlyn Cesenes was seventh at last week’s UIL Region IV High School Track and Field Meet at Kingsville. It was the highest finish for the seven Lady Tarpon athletes who qualified for the regional meet, which was held at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium last Friday and Saturday.

Cesenes’ best height was ten feet six inches and Monday she told the Press how it all went

down.

“I came in at 9-06 and cleared it, like nothing, two feet over. Then we went to 10 feet and I cleared it like I was a bird, easy! And, at 10-06 I cleared it super easy.”

She cleared the bar on her first attempt at 11 feet, but failed to let go of the pole soon enough and it knocked the bar down. On her second attempt at that height, “I was just like, ‘Oh, I’ve never done it – I have to PR,’ and I hit it again.” She failed to clear 11 feet on her third and last attempt and had to settle

for seventh place.

“She cleared and vaulted real nice at 10-06”, head Lady Tarpons coach Julie Breedlove said Monday. “She ended up in a jump-off and placed seventh. She did her best and we can’t ask for any more than that.” Gabby Torres, also competing in the event, got 8-00.00 on her best vault and placed 16.

