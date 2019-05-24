Top of the class: Valedictorian reflects on accomplishments

By Freddy Jimenez

Editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Productive, independent, and eager such is the description of Miya Whittington’s character and work ethic, all qualities which have landed her at the top of the Port Isabel High School (PIHS) Class of 2019 graduating class as Valedictorian.

Throughout her time at PIHS, Whittington has kept herself occupied, joining clubs and organizations such as being the cheerleading captain, a DECA club member, Junior class president, National Honor Society member, to more extracurricular activities with the community such as being involved with the Laguna Madre Junior Leadership group, volunteering with Feast of Sharing, Salvation Army, TIFT, Capable Kids, Friends of Animal Rescue, Walk for Women, and many more.

Reflecting on all her accolades, Whittington said, ““Through all of these endeavors, I have grown tremendously as a person by serving others and expanding my network throughout the community.”

Now that Whittington has completed her formative education she plans on attending Baylor University in Waco. “I will be attending Baylor University in the fall. One of my cousins recently graduated from Baylor and after hearing all she had to say about it, along with my own research and preferences, I decided that it would fit my goals, learning preferences, and lifestyle the best for the next chapter of my education.”

At Baylor, Whittington plans on pursuing a medical path by majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Biochemistry. “I plan on majoring in Neuroscience, minoring in Biochemistry, and focusing on a pre-medical track. The brain and how it works has always amazed me,” she said.

The Valedictorian explained that she while she has always had a passion for science, her interest in human anatomy crystallized when she visited the famous John Hopkins medical institution.

“I also had to opportunity to attend a summer college program at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland the summer before my senior year. There, I took classes revolving around the Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous system (brain) along with the Cardiopulmonary and Muscular systems. This early college experience truly made me realize that I wanted to study people’s brain, how they work, and why we do what we do,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.