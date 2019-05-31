Taking Shape, Ferris wheel coming to South Padre Island

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Visitors and residents of South Padre Island may have noticed a new structure on the horizon, as Gravity Park is installing a Ferris wheel in front of Louie’s Back Yard.

Rob Nixon, manager of Gravity Park, recently spoke about the project on a social media post addressing questions and concerns regarding the new tourist attraction.

“The City of South Padre Island is not building the Ferris wheel,” Nixon began, adding, “I don’t know where that came from, but Gravity Park is building it.”

Nixon reported that contrary to popular belief, the Ferris wheel is not situated on a public street, but on a portion of Ling Street that is now leased by Louie’s Back Yard from the city. The structure will be 60 feet tall when completed.

As to the construction details, Nixon stated, “To the armchair experts out there, it is safe and meets all wind standards for SPI plus it’s corrosion-resistant with the new galvanizing coating we had put on it in San Antonio.”

Nixon explained Gravity Park’s goal in bringing the Ferris wheel to the Island, saying, “We bought this wheel with the intent of a family attraction. It is not complete yet and will feature a great lighting package that will help light up and bring more people to the entertainment district.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.