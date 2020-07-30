Missing swimmer’s body recovered on SPI

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A body has been recovered on South Padre Island, after a person went missing after swimming with two others at a public beach access.

Christ-Deshun Reddix, 26, from Austin, was found dead 2.5 miles north of Cameron County Beach Access 6 at around 11:00 a.m., South Padre Island Public Information Officer Nikki Soto confirmed to the PRESS.

Soto told the PRESS at the scene that at around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, three people were swimming near Public Beach Access #21, Good Hope, when one of the swimmers was lost.

Of the other two simmers, one, a 45-year-old man, was transferred to Valley Regional Medical Center, and the other was removed from the scene, Soto said.

South Padre Island Police Department, South Padre Island Lifeguards, Cameron County Lifeguards, and Coast Guard branches from South Padre Island and Corpus Christi responded to the scene. A Coast Guard helicopter and plane flew back and forth from each end of the beach numerous times looking for the swimmer.

On scene, beachgoers watched as first responders made phone calls and scanned the beach. Lifeguards, at around 6:30 p.m., returned without any sight of the person.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.