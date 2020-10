Where to cast an early ballot in PI, SPI and LV

Staff report

Early voting starts today. Here’s where you can cast a ballot between now and Oct. 30 in Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista:

Port Isabel:

Where?

Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center

309 Railroad St. Port Isabel, TX, 78578

When?

Tuesday, Oct. 13 thru Friday, Oct. 16 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 thru Friday, Oct. 23 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Event and Cultural Port Isabel, TX 78578 Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Center Monday, Oct. 26 thru Wednesday, Oct. 28 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 thru Friday, Oct. 30 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

South Padre Island:

Where?

South Padre Island City Hall

4601 Padre Blvd. South Padre Island, Texas.

When?

Tuesday, Oct. 13 thru Friday, Oct. 16 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 thru Wednesday, Oct. 21 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 thru Wednesday, Oct. 28 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Laguna Vista:

Where?

Laguna Vista City Hall Board Room

122 Fernandez St, Laguna Vista, Texas

When?

Tuesday, Oct. 13 thru Friday, Oct. 16 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 thru Friday, Oct. 23 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 thru Wednesday, Oct. 28 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 thru Friday, Oct. 30 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.