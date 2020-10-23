Causeway begins lane closures

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

This past week, The Texas Departmentof Transportaion (TxDOT) began closing the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway lanes for maintenance projects that will last until December.

Work crews began working on the Causeway on Monday, Oct. 19.

The maintenance work includes cathodic, or anti-rust, protection, repainting and structural review and repairs.

The work is part of maintenance to “maintain the bridge’s extended life service,” according to a press release from TxDOT.

Lanes will close from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, until Dec. 20. Only the middle section of the bridge will have lane closures.

“Motorists should expect delays and are advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs, traffic control devices and speed limit signs,” a press release from the City of South Padre Island.

TxDOT contracted Southern Road & Bridge, a general contractor based in Tarpon Springs, Florida, to complete the maintenance projects.