Increased SpaceX activity, debris, concerning activists, officials

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The remnants of SpaceX’s SN11 rocket test from Mar. 30 are strewn through Boca Chica and the surrounding wetlands, as recovery efforts are underway to recover debris.

Right now, SpaceX, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Park Service are recovering debris from the area, which is owned by TPWD.

TPWD spokesperson Kirk McDonell told the PRESS that land in and around SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility, which is part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, is owned by TPWD and managed by USFWS.

Aubry Buzek, spokesperson for USFWS, told the PRESS that debris went 1,000 meters into the protected lands, and that it’s uncertain, as of now, whether they will be able to recover all of it.

Buzek told the PRESS recovery efforts have created “persistent disturbance to wildlife during the cleanup,” and that long-term effects from the debris are not known.

The debris and accelerated activity has concerned Laguna Madre and Cameron County residents and local leadership, now faced with responding to circumstances activists had foreseen.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. says that the debris needs to be gone before they can fully open Highway 4, the lone access road to Boca Chica, which he routinely orders closed when SpaceX is conducting tests.



“Public health and safety is paramount,” Trevino told the PRESS on a phone call. “We need to make sure their system is in conjunction with us and other related agencies at the state and federal level and is such that any debris does not create a potential hazard to the public at large.”

Treviño said he is concerned with the rate of activity at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility, wantingto limit Highway 4 closures because of the approaching summer months, anticipating more traffic as people head to Boca Chica Beach.



“This is a learning curve, and we’re trying to work in a collaborative fashion,” Treviño said of his office and SpaceX.

SpaceX has gained federal notoriety as well from their rocket launches.

The U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced on Mar. 29, a day before SpaceX launched SN11, they were investigating a previous launch in December for SN8. The Federal Aviation Administration said SpaceX violated its launch license by not ensuring “far field blast overpressure” was within regulation, Reuters reported, meaning windows could have been broken from shockwaves far from the launch site.

As SpaceX CEO and Founder Elon Musk looks to incorporate Boca Chica Village, which is two miles away from the company’s facility, local activists are concerned that Brownsville’s leadership are not listening to their concerns.

“I’m just wondering if leaders in the Valley are wondering if we need to rely on somebody in order to survive,” Xandra Treviño said, a Brownsville resident and organizer of “Fuera SpaceX,” an event to rally people to submit public comments regarding SpaceX during an April 6 Brownsville City Commission meeting.

She testified at the event, saying Brownsville’s city leaders should invest more in the community than into SpaceX.

“I do not agree with leadership’s decision to support Elon Musk and SpaceX’s colonization of Boca Chica Village, setting aside $1.3 million for a project that is disrupting the lives of our neighbors, aiming to occupy more land that the local indigenous Carrizo tribe has worked to protect for generations, and is endangering the wildlife and environment with explosions,” her statement read.



Xandra Trevino said previous planned meetings with Brownsville leadership are often cancelled at the last minute, and at events organized regarding the concerns of Brownsville residents, invited elected officials don’t attend.



She wants to bring the topic back into political discussion, suggesting a town hall so residents and researchers can voice their concerns to Brownsville leaders.



“They seem to be paying more attention to (Musk’s) tweets than ours,” Xandra Trevino said. “If these projects are going to be done in a community, they need to listen to the community that lives there and not harm the environment.”

Nansi Guevara, lecturer at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, artist, activist and Brownsville resident, is organizing in Brownsville by talking to residents directly and on social media, relaying information on SpaceX, the company’s plans, and the expected environmental and social impacts of its development. She, along with the Sierra Club and Another Gulf is Possible, are attempting to make this information more accessible to Brownsville residents.

“It seems that the city has a plan for what they think economic development means for the region,” Guevara said. “Someone like me who’s working with the community and has a history working with street vendors and informal vendors around Brownsville, I see economic development very radically different.”

She continued, “I don’t see it coming from a large, outside corporation or billionaire, I see it from investing in local communities, investing in grassroots organizing and community members that are working to create their own jobs.”

The City of Brownsville recently announced a partnership with Spaced Ventures, a public investment portfolio for startup space companies. No further details were released about the partnership.

Guevara says she doesn’t feel listened to by Brownsville leadership, and is worried that SpaceX’s increased presence in the city will lead to gentrification, or displacing longtime residents when property values and taxes increase because of high housing demand but low supply. She said Brownsville’s leadership is not taking the risk of gentrification seriously, particularly in response to SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, posting on Twitter encouraging people to move to Cameron County and work at the Boca Chica facility.



“Brownsville is not so affordable, in terms of housing, right now, and so I imagine that if it gets worse, people will start to move and get pushed out from their communities,” Guevara said.



