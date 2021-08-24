SPI police reports: August 16-23, 2021

Curated by Steve Hathcock

Editor’s note: The following reports have been edited for clarity and AP Style.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On August 20, 2021, at approximately 4:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to 901 Padre Boulevard in reference to a criminal mischief. Upon arrival contact was made with a male subject who stated he damaged a vehicle. Upon contact with the complainant, she stated she is willing to pursue charges for damages done to her vehicle. Male subject was taken into custody where he was booked and processed without incident.

TRAFFIC STOP/NO DRIVERS LICENSE: On August 17, 2021, at approximately 7:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 4000 block of Laguna Boulevard and noticed a vehicle fail to signal when changing lanes. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver arrested for class c offenses.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: On August 18, 2021, at approximately 10:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to 109 West Carolyn Street, in reference to a possibly stolen vehicle. Officers contacted a female subject who had her black in color 4-Runner stolen from the 2000 block of Gulf Boulevard by 2 unidentified male subjects.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 18, 2021, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to 100 Padre Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a male subject who showed all signs of being intoxicated in a public place. The male subject was taken into custody where he was transported to city jail and booked without incident.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 19, 2021, at approximately 11:26 p.m. , SPIPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Gulf Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival contact was made with a male subject. Upon investigation it was found that the male subject was intoxicated in a public place and was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION/WARRANT/481.125 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/481.117 POSS CS PG

On August 21, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the establishment Stripes located at 2913 Padre Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated male subject stumbling in the middle of Padre Boulevard. officers contacted male subject and placed him under arrest for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, municipal warrant with South Padre Island. Male subject was booked, processed and secured. and evidence was placed in evidence locker 12.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: On August 21, 2021, at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were advised of a vehicle being operated by a female driver who appeared to be intoxicated called in at the traffic light located at 6900 Padre Boulevard by South Padre Island Paramedics who observed the female driver and were following behind the black Audi, female driver was stopped by officers going south bound at 5001 Padre Boulevard and subsequently placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated the female subject was booked and processed in the South Padre Island city Jail.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: On August 21, 2021, at approximately 6:22 p.m., an officer responded to the parking lot of Isla Car Wash located at 4609 Padre Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash and Unit No. 1 vehicle leaving the scene of the accident failing to leave information. Unit No. 1 was subsequently located, and the driver was identified and arrested for accident involving damage to vehicle.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 21, 2021, at approximately 9:48 p.m., officers responded to the pool area at 110 East Pompano Street in reference to a physical disturbance. Upon my arrival contact was made with a male subject who was highly intoxicated and was acting aggressive. The male subject was placed under arrest for his safety and the safety of others.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 22, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., while on patrol in Unit PD 163 an officer responded to Seaside Circle beach access in reference to a good Samaritan with a male subject who was intoxicated pulled out of the ocean. Upon arrival the officer met with the reporting person and observed a male subject walking in the brush area appearing to be very intoxicated. The male subject was identified and observed to have symptoms of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for his safety and transported to the South Padre Island Jail.

THEFT (CELL PHONE) On August 15, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to 33256 State Park Road 100 in reference to theft of a cell phone. Contact was made with the reporting party and investigation revealed that and unknown subject committed an offense when he unlawfully appropriated property with intent to deprive the owner of property.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On 15 August 2021 at approximately 7:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Gulf Blvd in reference to a male subject lying on the ground behind a gray Nissan Altima. Investigation revealed the male subject was intoxicated and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ WANTED SUBJECT: On August 22, 2021, at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers observed a group of subjects in a disturbance at the parking lot located the 2400 block of Laguna Boulevard. Contact was made with two males, that were later placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and an active arrest warrant.

FIRE CALL (GRASS): On August 15, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Padre Boulevard in reference to a report of a male subject setting grass on fire. The male subject was identified by management, but left location prior to officer’s arrival.