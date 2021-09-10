Tarpons to take on Panthers

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Special to the PRESS

The 4A Port Isabel Tarpons will be on the road again this Friday night as they take on the 3A Aransas Pass Panthers. Last week the Tarpons beat 5A Valley View Tigers 30-7, while the Panthers lost to Ingleside 68-6. The (0-2) Panthers are off to another rough start as they have been outscored 144-6 in their first two games. Meanwhile, the (2-0) Tarpons are looking to stay undefeated as they have gotten off to a good start outscoring their opponents 84-13.

The Panthers are led by 6’-2” QB Zachary Brou who has completed 22 passes on 51 attempts for 167 yards with four interceptions in these first two games. In the absence of their leading running back from last year, George Acosta, the Panthers are relying on RBs Julian Lozano (10 carries/57yds) and Camren Kluender (10 carries/37yds). One of their leaders on defense is safety Gus Bordelon who was their second leading tackler last year.

Last week the Panthers gave up two 100+ yard rushing performances, unfortunately for the Panthers, running the ball is the Tarpons strength. Last week versus the Tigers, the Tarpons had a good day running the ball behind the 1-2 punch of running backs Gilbert Medina and Cross Martinez. Medina had 11 carries for 129 yards with two TDs and Martinez had 10 carries for 63 yards with one TD. After the Tigers scored on their opening drive, the Tarpons defense shutout the Tigers. Players to watch on defense: LB Cross Martinez, LB Tristan Garcia, DE Fernando Romero and DE Kaleb Clinton. Look for the Tarpons to continue to roll in this one.

Other district matchups this Friday include, (2-0) Rio Hondo vs (1-1) Bro. Rivera, (1-1) Raymondville vs (2-0) Lyford, (2-0) Sinton vs (1-1) CC Miller and (2-0) Rockport-Fulton vs (1-1) CC Tuloso-Midway.

Tickets for the PI/Aransas Pass game can be purchased at the gate on game day or pre-sale online at www.apisd.org Adults $6, Student $3.