Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Brownsville

Special to the NEWS/PRESS

Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently collected invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) at the first known site in Texas. From January to February, three specimens were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area.

An earlier 2013 sighting of a female crayfish of this species with several young was also identified on iNaturalist, indicating this species has been present at this location for some time. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Aquatic Biologist Dr. Archis Grubh surveyed numerous sites in the area during July and found three additional

Australian Redclaw Crayfish between the apartment pond and a nearby resaca two miles away.

“We don’t know when these invasive crayfish were first introduced or how far they have spread, but we do know they can have a negative effect on local species and biodiversity,” said Grubh. “Spreading the word about this invasive species and reporting sightings to TPWD can help us better understand where it is distributed and potentially take steps to help prevent its spread.”

Both male and female Australian Redclaw Crayfish have been collected, so the potential for reproduction is a concern in these waterbodies. The species can reproduce prolifically, with females brooding up to five times a year at 1,000 eggs per clutch. Australian Redclaw Crayfish grow rapidly and can reach maximum size, up to two pounds, in under a year. These large crayfish can significantly alter habitat and vegetation, competitively exclude native crayfish, and impact native fish communities by direct predation. Australian Redclaw Crayfish can also carry Crayfish Plague as well as other parasites/diseases that could impact native crayfish.

Australian Redclaw Crayfish, along with all other members of the crayfish Family Parastacidae, are prohibited exotic species in Texas and cannot be legally purchased, sold or possessed in aquariums. It’s also illegal to release these crayfish into a public waterbody.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here