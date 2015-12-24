Opposition ramps up against SPI Skate Park

By ABBEY KUNKLE
This month’s Parks, Recreation, and Beautification Committee meeting heated up when open discussion began regarding the inclusion of a skate park at the new John. L. Tompkins Park on South Padre Island.
The new City park has been in the works for many years, with a comprehensive park plan completed nearly 20 years ago. Plans for the park have evolved quickly over the past couple years with the location of the park selected and the acquisition of a $400,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).
Current Parks committee members have publicly discussed and supported the addition of a skate park — similar to the one in Los Fresnos — at the new city park, which also includes plans for a basketball court, two playground facilities, a walking trail and green space. A splash pad was considered by the committee as well as a subcommittee but was deemed unfeasible due to the cost of construction and maintenance.
At a recent SPI Economic Development Corporation (EDC) meeting, the Parks committee requested funding support for the skate park in the amount of $100,000, but when Island resident and former State Rep. Tara Rios spoke out against the skate park, the EDC tabled the item until it was properly vetted within the community.
Carter Dennis
December 28, 2015 at 12:00 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I disagree with the former state rep Tara Rep on this one. South Padre would be an excellent location for a skatepark. Many beach communities in the state have skateparks such as Galveston, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Rockport and Portland. Corpus Christi operates two public skateparks and Nueces County operates one as well. The largest skatepark in North America is in Houston. San Antonio operates 14 public skateparks with two more on the way. Altogether there is an estimated 250 public skateparks in Texas. Not only would a skatepark in South Padre attract tourism, but it’s also going to keep kids physically active. Childhood obesity is a huge problem in Texas, and providing kids a facility to have fun and exercise is a no brainer. I hope the city council reconsiders and builds South Padre a much needed skatepark.
Joseph Cantu
December 29, 2015 at 9:01 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
I believe there is overwhelming support for the skate park in the community. Surely one objection from a concerned citizen should be heard but it shouldnt trump the support and momentum for this project. Having a place for the kids to go ride their boards is safer than them on the streets. Would we rather have them trespassing on empty properties or pools to get some skate time? (see Dogtown Z-Boys). It’s a no brainer. It’s just another benefit for tourists with kids. Local shops can start selling skateboards and gear and then we can promote a skateboard event here on the island for Spring Breakers. Many people who surf love to skateboard as well. The city council should step up, approve the item and build a skate park to be proud of. Be bold and lead. Welcome to our paradise of fitness and fun. This is South Padre Island man!
Dorina O'Connor
December 29, 2015 at 10:46 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Why would anyone be against a skatepark? The pros outweigh the cons.