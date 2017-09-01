HELPING AFTER HARVEY

Locals mobilize join rescue efforts

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

When Texans are in need, other Texans will answer the call.

That was the message a group of Laguna Madre locals wanted to emphasize as they prepared to join thousands of others across the state who have been making their way to Houston to help in the recovery and relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

With over 50 inches of rain falling over the metro area between last Thursday evening and this Wednesday, tens of thousands of Houstonians have been stranded in their homes amid rising waters. Despite ceaseless and valiant efforts, emergency responders couldn’t keep up with the calls for help, and soon, the Houston Police Department was putting out a call for help.

Flat bottomed boats and high clearance vehicles were desperately needed, officials said Sunday and Monday, as rain continued to inundate the region and overflowing reservoirs threatened to bust the dams meant to contain them. Immediately, boat owners across the state began to heed the call, among them charter boat captains and outdoorsmen from right here in the Laguna Madre.

“We are trying to coordinate a relief effort to send to Houston,” said Alana Simon outside of Shallow Sport Boats in Bayview Monday evening. She watched as several of her friends loaded up trucks and boats with life jackets, bottled water, life jackets, scuba diving gear and more.

