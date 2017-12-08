Task force talks dune permits, shoreline master plan

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During their Monday, Dec. 4 meeting, the South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force considered a beach and dune permit, heard reports on beach related issues and programs, and weighed in on a proposed ordinance addressing the removal of equipment on the beach in the event of an approaching storm.

First up for consideration was a recommendation to the Texas General Land Office (GLO) of a beach and dune permit for a property at 5908 Gulf Blvd. SPI Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill described the lot in question as almost entirely covered with dune vegetation.

“Because of the fact the dunes go clear from the line of vegetation all the way back to Gulf (Boulevard), there’s just no good place for them to mitigate the damage they’re going to do by building this property on site,” Hill stated.

He explained that mitigation in this case would involve offsite relocation of vegetation. According to Hill, the relocated vegetation would be placed in front of both the Hilton Garden Inn and the Marriott Hotel, which is currently under construction. The task force voted in favor of recommending the permit to the GLO.

The task force next heard a report on the effort to create a South Padre Island Resilient Public Access and Education, Conservation, and Tourism Master Plan. The City received a Gulf of Mexico Alliance grant and used the funds to hire HDR as a consultant to craft the plan which he refers to as the “Shoreline Master Plan,” Hill said.

“What we’re here to do is basically listen to everything that the community has to say about public access, education, conservation, tourism and put it into a master plan,” said Barbara Barnes of HDR.

