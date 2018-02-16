Boys to face Orange Grove in Bi-district

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon hoops squad will face the Orange Grove Bulldogs in a first-round, bi-district playoff game next Monday night in Falfurrias.

The Tarpons enter post-season play as the No. 2 seed out of District 32-4A. They had already clinched a playoff spot by the time they tipped off at Zapata last Friday. In winning that game, 54-43, and getting the season sweep of the Hawks, Port Isabel clinched second-placed in the final district standings. The Tarpons were tied with Zapata for second place entering that game.

On Monday Port Isabel faced a determined Raymondville team that had to win to have a chance at post-season play.

In another fast-paced game the Tarpons trailed early, took a 26-24 lead with under a minute to play in the first half before the Bearkats canned a shot at the buzzer to go up 28-26 at the half.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.