Aircraft carrier memorial to receive plaques

Laguna Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park is receiving an additional feature this week.

Bronze plaques for the Aircraft Carrier Memorial in the park are being installed at the facility by Town work crews, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

The plaques feature information about the USS Ranger (CV-61); the USS Independence (CV-62); and, the USS Constellation (CV-64).

Bollards taken from the three Navy ships were installed at Veterans Park last year.

“This is the first community in the Valley with such a Memorial. We encourage the public to drop by,” Vela said.

A local concrete company donated its service to cut out the concrete so the Town crews can add a round flower bed at the center of the Aircraft Carrier Memorial, similar to what is currently at the Veterans Memorial Park, according to the City Manager.

