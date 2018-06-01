PIISD celebrates the Class of 2018

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Point Isabel Independent School District celebrated the Class of 2018 with a graduation ceremony held at the South Padre Island Convention Centre last Friday.

It was standing room only inside the main hall of the Convention Centre as family, friends and others gathered to help the Class of 2018 celebrate. After taking a moment to introduce the school board and to thank school district staff, Port Isabel High School Principal Dr. William Roach introduced the salutatorian and valedictorian for 2018: Amar Patel and Victor Brian Chavez, respectively.

Patel rose to the lectern to deliver his address first. He began by thanking the graduates’ parents for their support of their children. He also thanked the district’s custodians, bus drivers, counselors and teachers.

During his speech, Patel offered words of encouragement to the future lives of the Class of 2018, stressing the importance of looking forward. “These past 12 years should not be the best 12 years of your life. Ahead of us is our whole life, experiences we have yet to know,” Patel said.

