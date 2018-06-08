Former PIISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A former Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) teacher has been arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Robert Walter Pensado, 43, was arrested at his home in Brownsville Wednesday afternoon, Cameron County Pct. 1 Constable Pete Delgadillo said during a phone interview Wednesday.

Pensado is charged with one count of an improper relationship between an educator and student, and one count of sexual assault. Both charges are second degree felonies.

The arrest came after the victim’s mother made an outcry to the constable last week, he said. The woman was crying, Delgadillo said, as she recounted allegations that Pensado had been having a sexual relationship with her teenage daughter, who had been a student at Port Isabel High School at the time of the alleged incidents, Delgadillo said.

It is the policy of the PRESS to not identify victims of sexual assault.

According to Delgadillo, the relationship “started when she was enrolled there at the school last year” and continued into this year. The victim’s mother told the constable that the former Tarpon math teacher and coach had given her daughter a mobile phone in order to communicate with her and facilitate their rendezvous.

The constable’s office has obtained a warrant to search the contents of the phone, Delgadillo said.

