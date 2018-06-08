Welcome Home

CAF settles in at county airport, hosts open house

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

A mixture of clear blue skies, vintage air crafts and classic transport vehicles were enjoyed by those in attendance of an open house sponsored by the Rio Grande Valley Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) that took place on Saturday, June 2 at the Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport. The event was held to garner support for a new museum dedicated to flying and transportation to be located at the County airport, cited by the group as “the only flying museum south of San Antonio.”

World War II era planes were on display, including one with markings indicating it saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. Visitors to the event got to see one of the twin propeller planes start its engines and take off. Vintage ground and support vehicles were also on hand, including a Model A military transport in which some in attendance were able to ride.

