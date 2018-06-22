Oblate Memorial Prayer Garden blessing slated

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church will host a blessing of the new Oblate Memorial Prayer Garden here on Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The new facility, at 705 S. Longoria Street, Port Isabel, commemorates the arrival of the Oblate Fathers of Mary Immaculate in Point Isabel by boat on Dec. 2, 1849, to establish the Catholic faith in South Texas, and spread as far north as Canada.

Several current priests from remaining Valley Oblate parishes will be in attendance for the celebration. A reception will follow the blessing at the garden site.

“The Prayer Garden was designed to pay tribute to the Oblate priests and brothers who served the Port Isabel community from 1849 until 2012, and to serve as a peaceful retreat for those seeking a place for quiet prayer and reflection,” said the Rev. Pat Seitz.

