Laguna Vista News Briefs

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Neighborhood Watch

Residents interested in helping to establish a Neighborhood Watch may contact Laguna Vista Police Chief Tony David at 943-3446 or at pdchief@lvtexas.us.

Neighborhood Watch is an organized group of civilians devoted to crime and vandalism prevention within a neighborhood.

Advisory Boards – Openings

The Town is looking for persons interested in serving on advisory boards. The Town has openings for the Library Board and Parks Board.

If you are interested in being considered, please obtain an application from the City Secretary by calling 943-1793 or by sending an email to adeckard@lvtexas.us to request an application.

July 2018 Sales Tax Receipts

The Town is seeing a steady increase in sales tax receipts compared to the same time the prior year.

The July sales tax receipts of 18.17% is the highest percentage increase ever for the Town. Payments to-date are listed at $102,092, compared to the same period last year when $93,693 was received.

Steady increases have been experienced every year the past five years.

Scheduled events

Tuesday, July 31 at 6pm: Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Tuesday, August 7 at 6pm: Budget Workshop with Town Council

Tuesday, August 14 at 6pm: Regular Town Council Meeting

