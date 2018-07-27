Minkler happy to help out

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Former Silver Tarpon band member Colin Minkler is back where he started. Minkler has been assisting with summer band camp at Port Isabel High School and he thoroughly enjoys helping out any way he can.

The PRESS sat down with Minkler this week and he shared his thoughts about teaching and what music means to him.

He was valedictorian of his graduating class of 2010 and was a member of Texas All-State Band all four years of his high school career. He was First Chair All-State Band as a saxophone player his senior year, and also received the Louis Armstrong and John Phillips Sousa awards while in high school. He graduated from Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2015 with degrees in music education and piano performance.

