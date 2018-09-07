Silver Tarpon Band hits the field

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band hit the field last Friday night for its first performance of the 2018 marching season and, not surprisingly, it did not go exactly as planned.

At the start of the show that the band faltered slightly. “We started a little shaky — a little stage-fright,” head director of bands Scott Hartsfield told the PRESS this week. “But then it settled in. The pros outweighed the cons at this first performance,” he said.

“The show was a little choppy,” tenor drummer Pedro Gonzalez said Tuesday. “We just need to focus on a few things, such as our timing.”

Referring to his fellow percussionists, Gonzalez told the PRESS, “It was solid; everything was in time. It was clean. The transitioning needs to be a little cleaner. It was only the first official show of the season. It’s not expected to be perfect,” he said.

A great deal of work goes into the presentation of a Friday night football halftime show, and the first performance is expected to show some defects and errors. It’s actually a process of trial and error, and changes are made to the show — sometimes on a weekly basis.

