School board approves tech purchases

By ALEXA RAY

Special to the PRESS

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees held a regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 where the highlight of the meeting was the approval of technological equipment and services related to the district’s ongoing “blended learning” iniatives.

The board approved a recommendation to purchase equipment, supplies and professional development services from Apple Incorporated Education in the form of tablet computers and staff training on their use.

Since March 2017, staff members on each school campus have been training to better understand how technical devices can be used to better the educational experience of Point Isabel students. Now, 5-6 “vanguard” — or trainer — teachers will receive direct development training in using the Apple devices and, in turn, will relay what they have learned to the remaining staff at each elementary school in Port Isabel.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.