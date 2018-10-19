Tarpons open district play at Progreso

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

At long last the Port Isabel Tarpon football team will start district play this week. This Friday they will be on the road to face off against the Red Ants of Progreso in the district opener for both teams.

This will be the 33rd meeting between these two programs in a series that began in 1986 with the first season of varsity football for Progreso.

The PRESS found Head Coach Jason Strunk in his office this week and he shared his thoughts on this week’s game and the general state of the team.

“We had our very best practice of the year yesterday, so I was happy about that,” Coach Strunk said Wednesday. “That’s a good sign.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.