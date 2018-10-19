Volleyball season ends Monday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s been a long season for the Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball squad in 2018. It all comes to an end this Monday night with a Parents’ Night match against the Lady Red Ants of Progreso at Tarpon Gym.

On Tuesday, Port Isabel lost in straight sets at Zapata, 23-25, 16-25, 22-25. Last Friday they lost at home to Rio Hondo in four, 23-25, 9-25, 26-24, 18-25. The loss at Zapata was the Lady Tarpons’ 10th straight in district play for this season, and they are now 2-11 in league matches with one to play.

The Lady Tarpons are playing for pride after having already been eliminated from playoff consideration.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.