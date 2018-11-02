Dozens show to Island paid parking open house

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island held an open house last Thursday to gauge the opinions of Island stakeholders regarding a proposal to charge for parking within city limits.

Several dozen people attended the informal session, which was held in the City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

Throughout the room, large visual displays showed aerial views of city streets, or contained reading information for residents and other members of the public to learn about the City’s proposal.

If approved, visitors and residents wishing to park along Gulf Boulevard would have to pay for the privilege — $2 per hour. A proposal for an annual pass could cost as much as $150, according to information released by the City.

