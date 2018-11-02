Silver Tarpon Band off to State

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band is off to the state marching contest.

Three months of long practices and hard work have paid off, but the band had to come from behind at the area contest in Corpus Christi as they never have before.

The band was the seventh-ranked of the 10 bands that advanced to that night’s finals after the day’s preliminary performances. To advance to the state contest in San Antonio next week the band had to place in the top five bands after the finals were finished that night. They finished fourth.

The PRESS found P.I. Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield in his office at the high school on Monday, where he spoke on what went down at Calallen High School last Saturday.

The Port Isabel band was scheduled to be the first one to go on at 9 o’clock that morning. They were all up at 5 a.m. and arrived at the stadium at 6:30 a.m.

