Taking the plunge: Hundreds ring in new year at Polar Bear Dip

Cloudy skies and the threat of rain were not enough to deter the throngs of enthusiasts gathered at Clayton’s Beach Bar on New Year’s Day Tuesday for South Padre Island’s 21st annual Polar Bear Dip.

As the noon hour grew closer, the participants moved on to the beach in a roped off area several feet from the water.

JoJo from the FM 100 KTEX radio morning show served as master of ceremonies for the event. He interacted with the crowd before the event, asking, “Who’s ready to get wet?” He also explained that part of the tradition of getting into the water on this day is to wash off 2018 in order to start the new year fresh.

The event saw record attendance, as more than 670 registered before event organizers ran out of wristbands, said Sherry Pindard, of Friends of Animal Rescue.

Clayton’s Beach Bar General Manager Adolfo Zamora estimated nearly 750 people registered to take the dip in the salty surf.

