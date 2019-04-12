Farewell: sea turtles home again

By DONALD LEE

Special to the PRESS

For those lucky enough to be on the Original Dolphin Watch boats Double Sunshine, and Diver 1, this last Thursday, you witnessed previously compromised sea turtles released into the Laguna Madre Bay by Sea Turtle, Inc.

Once into the blue/green waters, one by one, the turtles scurried beneath the surface, out of sight, into a new beginning. The shallow bay with its grassy bottom is well suited for its newest residents. There was no elbowing ahead to take credit, just two boats full of joy. In this world of tension and strife, such an event can be refreshing to witness.

Let’s talk turtle.

There were nine green sea turtles released on Thursday, April 4, weighing between four and twelve pounds. Each one of the turtles had suffered some type illness or trauma.

Nina Nahvi, Licensed Veterinary Technician at Sea Turtle, Inc spoke to the Press about the event.

According to Nahvi, the turtles were brought to the attention of their facility by the public. Some turtles were found sick washed up on shore. Most of them, however, are as a result of man made activity: the turtles were injured by being wedged in rocks at the Jetties or from being thrashed into the Jetties by wave action. Some were found entangled in various plastic items, fishing line or abandoned fishing nets.

As a result of these encounters, many of the turtles had inflammation or abrasions of their bodies.

Nahvi said that when a compromised turtle is brought to their attention, the turtle is x-rayed, receives a full blood work panel, reviewed, and antibiotics and fluids are administered as necessary. They are examined and treated accordingly.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.