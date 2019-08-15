Tri-City Meeting shows unity in opposition to LNG

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the PRESS

With an overwhelming show of hands, officials of Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, and South Padre Island showed their opposition to extract liquefied natural gas (LNG) around the Port of Brownsville in Cameron County.

The tri-city meeting took place Wednesday at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center where the majority of the citizens present also supported the measure to stop Annova LNG, the company trying to build a plant and also attempting to get a tax abatement at a future county commissioners’ meeting Aug. 20 in Brownsville.

“My concern is that LNG is a very bad polluter for the environment,” said Tommy J. Saenz, a resident of South Padre Island and one of several residents who spoke against Annova LNG at the meeting. “It will destroy our economy and tourism.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.