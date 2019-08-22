Mural now adorns side of SPI Community Center

By Wendy Van Den Boogerd

Special to the PRESS

Self-taught local artist Mario Morales has changed the face of the South Padre Island Community Center, with a new mural that celebrates South Padre Island culture.

The mural is at 9.5 feet tall and 72 feet long, with 674 square feet in total. There are three separate panels, divided equally between both walls. The mural depicts ocean life, island activities, as well as the island itself. The City of South Padre Island logo’s colors are incorporated throughout the design.

With the support of Darla Lapeyre, director of the economic development corporation for the city of South Padre Island, Debbie Myers Huffman, parks and recreation manager, and Jon Wilson, assistant public works director, Morales put the final touches on the mural last week.

“I might not do the impossible, but I am very good at creating the improbable,” Morales said, commenting on the mural.

