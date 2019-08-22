Security cameras installed around Port Isabel

By ANGIE GAMEZ

The Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) is using a new surveillance system, called Flock Safety cameras, after residents in monthly crime watch meetings, hosted by PIPD requested more safety measures in Port Isabel.

Five Flock Safety cameras were installed in strategic neighborhood locations this past week. The five cameras are located on 2nd Street, Island Avenue, Tarpon Fields (near Old Stadium Drive), South Shore, and Yturria Street (near North Shore Drive). These locations were selected based on previous burglaries from cars and yards that have occurred in these areas.

“The community will love this new effort to protect their neighborhoods with cameras,” Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez said.



The cameras are noninvasive, facing the street. As vehicles pass the location of the camera, the license plate number is recorded.

