EmbracetheGulf: Shoreline Task Force seeking grants for beach, shoreline projects

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force held its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, to approve a resolution and final grant applications to City Council.

After a brief discussion of revisions, the members of the Shoreline Task Force approved a resolution to recognize the year 2020 to the SPI City Council as “The Year to Embrace the Gulf.”

The campaign, which will be known as #embracethegulf will begin on January 1, 2020. The Task Force also voted to recommend to City Council the Coastal Management program’s Cycle 25 final grant applications. Those grant applications are for the following: Whitecap Circle beach access development; assessment and investigation on the beach and dune conditions at SPI; the SPI Living Shoreline; and the South Padre Island Wind and Water Sports Park.

Kristina Boburka, Shoreline Management Director, reported on the grant applications, saying “These are the final applications that are due at the beginning of October, so we brought them forth to you. They will go to City Council next week for a letter of support and any documentation that needs to be signed by the mayor and city manager, and then hopefully we’ll get those submitted.

