Tarpon Hard Court Men Start Practice

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Basketball practice has officially begun for the Port Isabel High School hoops squad. The Press was there to see how it all went down, and the head man and a few of his players shared their thoughts.

“It’ll be pretty much just basics, getting them moving, and running and in sync,” head coach Mike Hazelton said Wednesday at the first practice. “There’s some younger kids here and we’ll look at them. They don’t necessarily know how to do all the drills that we do.”

Senior guard Dennis Lozano, who had the most colorful shoes of any player who showed up Wednesday, said “I’m ready to go, a brand new start. We’re just going to try to get better.”

Senior postman Jason Lowe; “I’ve been waiting for this for weeks. We have some new guys moving up – they were JV or freshmen last year. Our job is to get them ready to take our places, because we seniors will be gone after this year, so someone has to take over.”

Daniel Rinza, senior varsity player, said “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming in. They’re more than ready – they’re prepared. We want to win. That’s our main focus – we want to win.”

A finalized schedule was not available on Wednesday, October 30, but should be ready by next week.