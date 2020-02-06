District competition will be fierce with newly released UIL Alignment

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

Rio Grande Valley coaches met this Monday, February 3, at the Harlingen Aquatic Center for the unveiling of the new UIL 2020-21 and 2021-22 Realignment for Football, Volleyball, and Basketball. The District Assignments and Reclassification involving Port Isabel are as follows.

For football, in the 16-4A Division 2 district, are Port Isabel; Rio Hondo; Raymondville; Sinton; Rockport-Fulton; Ingleside; CC West Oso; and Robstown. For basketball, in 32-4A district, are Port ISabel; Rio Hondo; Raymondville; Hidalgo; La Feria; and RGC La Grulla. For volleyball, in the 32-4A district, are Port Isabel; Rio Hondo; Raymondville; Hidalgo; La Feria; RGC La Grulla.

Basketball and Volleyball districts go from an 8-team district down to a 6-team district as Progreso dropped down to the 3A classification and Zapata was moved to District 31-4A. In football, District 16-4AD2 doubled in size as it will go from a 4-team district to an 8-team district. All the teams from district 15-4AD2 were moved to 16-4AD2 minus Orange Grove who dropped down to the 3A ranks like Progreso. With the current changes, there will be a lot more travel and playoff spots will be much tougher to earn. Also, typical 1st round playoff opponents will now be composed of San Antonio area teams. The drastic changes came about due to eight new teams joining Region 4 districts 13 & 14 either by moving down from 4A Division 1 or moving up from the lower classifications.

Prior to the unveiling, Port Isabel Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jason Strunk said he already had tentative schedules pending on how many teams will end up in the district, with his thoughts of a 5-team or 8-team district. For the past two years, Port Isabel has only had a 9-game regular season, featuring two bye weeks due to previous agreements, but Strunk said he wanted a full 10-game schedule for the regular season. On Monday, February 3, Strunk released the tentative schedule.

Week OPPONENT Location 1 Brownsville Lopez (TBD) 2 Valley View Away 3 Bro. St. Joseph (TBD) 4 BYE – 5 Sinton Away 6 Robstown Home 7 CC West Oso Home 8 Raymondville Away 9 Ingleside Home 10 Rio Hondo Away 11 Rockport-Fulton Home

Rio Sports Live, which streamed the event, did interviews with head coaches from Port Isabel and Rio Hondo.

Regarding his thoughts on the district, Strunk said, “It’s good. Two scrimmages and three non-district games, that’s five weeks where you really get to figure out what your team is about and where you are.”

Thoughts of the new district, Rio Hondo Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Rocky James said, “Having eight teams is very exciting. This will be the toughest district we’ve had by far.”