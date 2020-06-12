PI-ISD chief of police dies

By Gaige Davila

Point Isabel Independent School District Police Chief Jose Angel De Leon, Jr., died this past Friday. He was 46.

Obituary posts say De Leon died at Valley Regional Medical Center, in Brownsville. A funeral was held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Brownsville on Monday, June 8.

“Chief De Leon, Jr. was very dedicated to the PIISD Police Department and went above and beyond to make a difference in our district,” PI-ISD said in a Facebook post.

In the interim, PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran will oversee the school’s police department. Capistran told the PRESS the district has not posted a job vacancy announcement or filled the position with an interim candidate out of respect for De Leon’s family.

De Leon was a Brownsville Independent School District police officer before his hire to PI-ISD. No cause of death has been released publicly.

