Dec 18 2020

Lady Tarpons Outfight Santa Rosa, 43-25

By Larry Gage
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team led start to finish Friday night and got into the win column with a 43-25 victory over the Santa Rosa Lady Warriors at Tarpon Gym. It was the team’s second game of the season and the win evened its record at 1-1.

The Santa Rosa shooters could not seem to find the basket in the first quarter and a free throw gave the visitors their only point of the quarter.

“(It was) sloppy but we’ll take a victory,” Port Isabel head girls basketball coach Kyle DeMoss said afterwards.  “We got to get better for next week.” 

Sabrina Gonzalez got hot in the second half, making three straight three-point shots in the third quarter. 

“She missed four or five in the first half, and the first thing I told her at halftime was keep shooting,” DeMoss said. “When she stops shooting that’s when she’s not effective.”

“I think it was just a lot more communication as a team,” Gonzalez told the Press after the game.  “The shots were open so I had to take them. When my feet are set, and no one’s on me, that’s when I know it’ll go in. I feel it in my hands.” 

Gonzalez did make one three-pointer in the first half for a total of four on the night.  Layni Mata and Samantha Chapa also each made a three-point shot.   

It was 12-1, Port Isabel, at the end of the opening quarter, 24-14, at the break, and 38-18, in favor of the home team at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We had only been practicing for a week,” Layni Mata said.  “And other teams have had almost a month already.” 

It was a better performance all the way around for the girls and Lady Tarpon Layni Mata summed it up.

“I think tonight we were a little more confident.  All of us were pretty nervous for our first game. We had a lot of new girls, a whole different team this year.  I think everybody was a little more comfortable with each other.  In the end we made more shots than they did.”

The action, as it often does, got a little rough at times, and Mata commented on that part of the game. 

“They’re a pretty rough team but we just kept fighting, and I think that’s what’s most important – not to give up.  I think this was their first game.”

Mata was satisfied with the improvements in her game since the team’s opening-game loss to Harvest Christian Academy last Tuesday.  

“I told myself, after Tuesday, to drive in more, and most of my points were drive-ins, layups. And tonight I shot a little more, too.” 

The Lady Tarpons open their district schedule this Friday, Dec. 18, at Raymondville.

