El Paseo Arts returns to the stage for a 17th season

Special to the PRESS

El Paseo kicks off its 17th Season on August 25 and 26 as they host a Camille Playhouse production, “56 Years of Song,” a musical review. The show features solos and ensembles representing the many Broadway musicals presented at Brownsville’s Camille Playhouse over the past 56 seasons from the early production of The Boyfriend in 1964, to the 2019 production of West Side Story.

El Paseo’s local production of the musical Nunsense takes the stage for five shows on September 29 and September 30 and October 5-7. The Little Sisters of Hoboken’s fundraiser is a riot of laughter. Then on November 29 and 30, and December 1 and December 2, the local players present Ken Ludwig’s Christmas fantasy about a mouse, an elf and a brave, little girl – Twas the Night Before Christmas. It’s a holiday show for the whole family.

Next January, El Paseo Arts is thrilled to welcome back the New York cast of Broadway’s Next Hit Musical for three performances on January 4-6, 2022. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter. The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical- complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore.

Then the local players take the stage again for four more shows. January 29 and January 30 it’s the mystery comedy with audience participation, Death of a Doornail; and February 8 and February 9, it’s the classic comedy Harvey. April 19 and 20, Ken Ludwig’s hilarious farce, The Gods of Comedy, shows the chaos that erupts when a classics professor asks the Greek gods for help and they actually appear.

Finally, the season wraps up with the Centennial Casting, a delightful comedy poses the question: What will happen if a metal casting shop owner pretends to be a theatre casting agent in order to meet the girl he loves?

It’s going to be a wonderful season full of music, laughter and romance. So get in touch with your creative side and visit El Paseo Arts’ website at www.elpaseoart.org to find out how you can become a member, a sponsor or a volunteer. It’s fun to work onstage and backstage, and attending theater is a wonderful way to enjoy an evening with friends.