Microfiltration System approaches completion

Sewer construction will begin on W. Hickman Ave and proceed with force main construction on S. Yturria St. to the alley between Monroe & Madison (Lift Station #17). Sewer line extension to decommission lift station 30 is complete.

The contractor will restore pavement in utility easement crossing the parking lot and resurface trench repair on Second Street to improve smoothness of pavement patch. Second Crew will proceed with the pipeline install on Woody’s Lane from District’s Warehouse (Lift Station #11) to the entrance of Port Isabel Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Waterline installation on Laguna Blvd will resume in the Entertainment District after August 20 to minimize traffic disruptions this summer. Installation of 12” Waterline from Queen Isabella Causeway to the AEP-Sunchase substation on Padre Blvd will continue through the end of June 2022.

Valve replacement throughout the system will continue through the summer to replace aged infrastructure.

Verizon antennas are attached to the District’s Elevated Storage Tank located near the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center, and Alligator Sanctuary.

Temporary Relocation of Verizon Services remains in engineering design/structural analysis. Once Temporary Relocation is setup (approximately mid-July 2022), the district’s contractor will return to site to complete rehabilitation of the tank. Work includes replacement of both interior and exterior coating systems, pit and corrosion repairs, and replacement of wind rod retaining pins.

The contractor will need a minimum of 100 days from the date that Verizon equipment is off the tank to complete work.

