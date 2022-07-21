H-E-B awards grant to the SPI Birding Nature Center

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary announces a new grant award of $15,000 from H-E-B Environmental Affairs and Border Region Public Affairs. The grant will partially fund environmental education programs for school field trips.

The South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary serves more than 80,000 visitors annually and approximately 1,500 school students on field trips each academic year and summer. The number of students reached can expand with this funding and assist SPIBNC in partnering with schools to help students become informed citizen protectors and researchers. The mission of the South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary is to educate the public about birds of South Padre Island and its environs: the flora, fauna and the natural environment of South Padre Island, the Laguna Madre Coastal area, with an emphasis on conservation and environmental awareness.

