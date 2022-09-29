SPI Rocks Global initiative for kindness, hope establishes local chapter

By ALEXANDREABAILEY

Treasures can be found in the Laguna Madre area by those who pay attention. Members of local communities have been stumbling upon them day after day. The treasure being referenced is not what one would expect. They are small, colorful and placed with intention – rocks painted by fellow community members in order to spread kindness throughout the bay area.

SPI Rocks, the organization responsible, is the local community chapter of the global-wide initiative Kindness Rocks.

“The program is essentially creativity on a rock that sparks hope or joy in different people across the world. [Participants] paint the rocks with pictures or phrases and leave them out across the community for different people to find them,” said Amber Uhr, a founder of the SPI Rocks group. “The heart of the Kindness Rocks Project is that at any moment in time, that [rock] could change someone’s outlook on life. It could change the way that they look at the world.”

Uhr started SPI Rocks with a friend about five years ago.

“Back then, it wasn’t as popular as it is currently,” said Uhr. “It has taken some time to kind of build up that momentum.”

According to Uhr, she has seen huge growth in participation rates. As of September 28, 2022, there are 771 members of SPI Rocks.

In January 2022, SPI Rocks started hosting bimonthly, open invitation, free, rock painting meetups. The events are for all ages and all supplies is provided.

“We all just paint together. It is bringing a group of people together,” said Uhr.

The next meetup is November 19, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Cross Church, located at 1441 Santa Isabel, Laguna Vista.

“The reason we can set up shop and have these meetups is because they [Cross Church] provide a place for us to do it,” said Uhr.

Follow SPI Rocks on Facebook for further dates. Also in the group description of SPI Rocks on Facebook, is a list of “Rock Hunt hints”.