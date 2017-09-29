Hernandez selected as Laguna Vista judge

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Luis Hernandez will serve as the new municipal court judge in the Town of Laguna Vista effective Nov. 1.

He was selected from a field of five candidates who applied for the position as the term of current judge Charles Mattingly Jr. is winding down.

The Town Council met Sept. 26 to review applications for the position that included area attorneys Lilia Gonzales Peña, Abel Delgadillo, Oscar X. Garcia and Hernandez. Omitted from the interview list was Mattingly.

Mattingly’s term expires Nov. 1. As per state law, the newly appointed judge will serve a two-year term. He is also the Willacy County District Attorney first assistant and in the past has served as Cameron County District Attorney first assistant.

