Bass drummer Zurita provides the beat

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The bass drummer is traditionally that member of the percussion section that paces the rest of the band with a steady beat. In the Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band they do much more than that. The PRESS recently spoke with Nathanial Zurita, who is one of four bass drum players in the band — as well as Band Director Scott Hartsfield — to try to gain insight into what bass players in this band actually do.

“He’s the bottom bass (the big one) and that bottom bass is super crucial to what we’re doing,” Hartsfield said this week. “It’s the one that drives the pulse of the entire band.

