Fall festival planning underway

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A planning meeting for the annual Fall Festival at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church is scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at 705 S. Longoria in Port Isabel.

At this final planning meeting, volunteers will be assigned to specific booths and other tasks associated with the event, which is scheduled for Oct. 13-14.

The celebration will feature family fun, which includes Chalupa games, a country store, game booths, food and drinks and a raffle. The entire community is invited to attend.

The Raffle includes top prizes of a $3,000 cash gift card and a $1,500 gift card. Two Dallas Cowboys game packages are also featured in the drawings, including tickets and other items, as the Cowboys play the Washington Redskins on Nov. 22, valued at $1,300, and on Dec. 9 when the Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles, valued at $1,100.

