City approves truck financing

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel will soon be home to three brand new pickup trucks which will be distributed among several City departments.

The news came after the Port Isabel City Commission unanimously approved a $70,959, 5-year lease purchase agreement to acquire the vehicles.

The trio of vehicles will all be 2019 models purchased from Boggus Ford. Two will be single-cab F-150s, and the third will be a crew-cab F-150, City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the commission.

“We need to replace some vehicles but we also need to supplement some of the vehicles we have,” Hockema said. “We were planning on doing some swapping between the departments,” he said.

