Band heads to area round competition

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band is off to the area contest in Corpus Christi this weekend after getting straight Division I ratings at last week’s Pigskin contest in Mercedes.

The weather wasn’t exactly perfect when the Silver Tarpon marchers hit the field for their performance.

“We were in our warm-up and the temperature was pretty good,” Port Isabel Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield said this week. “And we got to the field and it started to drop and started to rain. So, the kids are getting rained on, and they pushed through it and it went extremely well.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.